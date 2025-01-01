Is .cx a good domain?

Simply put, yes. A .cx domain is great for tech startups, creative agencies, and personal brands. It helps you create a memorable and unique website address for your business.

Thanks to high availability, you will be able to choose from plenty of available names. Meanwhile, chances are that your desired name might be taken with .com or other popular extensions.

Due to its versatility, you can operate in multiple markets with a .cx domain. Even better, it suits various industries, from tech and cryptocurrency to marketing.