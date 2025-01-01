Stay in tune with your audience with a .fm domain
Find the ideal .fm domain for your radio station or podcast.
What is a .fm domain?
.fm is originally known as the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for the Federated States of Micronesia. However, due to its association with ‘FM’ radio, the .fm extension is now widely used in the broadcasting industry.
Whether you’re running a radio station, podcast platform, or music streaming service, a .fm domain immediately tells the audience that you're a reliable audio content source. Secure your .fm web address today and get your voice heard by the right audience.
Why buy a .fm domain?
Do you host podcasts, manage internet radio websites, or curate music tapes? A .fm domain name is a perfect choice to attract and retain listeners since the acronym is globally recognized for audio broadcasting.
Registering .fm will also make your domain name search easier. This extension only accounts for 0.1% of global websites, offering greater availability to get an iconic domain name for your brand.