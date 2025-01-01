Why buy .global domains?

Whether you sell products or services, share your opinions about world news, or have an international company, registering a .global domain communicates that your business caters to users wherever they are.

Even though it is a longer top-level domain, .global is catchy, memorable, and suitable for various marketing campaigns.

Securing your .global website address will also be easier than .com or .net, as it is a fairly newer extension and not as sought-after (yet).