What is the .gr domain?
As the official country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) of Greece, .gr is suitable for both local businesses and global enterprises with close ties to the historic nation.
Grab your .gr domain today and show visitors that your brand is deeply connected to Greece's rich heritage and timeless appeal. Act fast – don’t let competitors, domain flippers, and hackers use your chosen name.
From mythology to the tourism industry
When you choose a .gr domain, you inject a piece of Greece’s culture and history into your brand. This makes .gr the perfect choice for blogs targeting international users fascinated by this ancient land.
Greece is also famous for its breathtaking landscapes and historic sites. If you operate within the tourism industry, register a .gr domain and let travelers know that your website is the gateway to the enchanted ruins of the Parthenon, the mysterious Oracle of Delphi, and the sun-kissed shores of Santorini.