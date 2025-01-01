Host your services with a .host domain
.host domains are ideal for web hosts, internet service providers, data center owners, or anyone who works in the travel and hospitality industries.
Show that you host with a .host domain
A .host domain is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) tailored for the hosting industry and available for anybody to register. Besides web hosting, reselling, cloud services, and data centers, it is a perfect choice for any hosting business – be it renting accommodation or organizing events.
Register your own .host domain name today and tap into the hosting industry with confidence.
Why buy a .host domain name?
A .host domain offers plenty of opportunities for any host.
First, it has much higher availability than traditional .com or .net domains – you will be able to choose from more options for your business. Second, it will be easier to create a memorable and brandable domain – everybody knows what host means.
Finally, a .host domain knows no borders – it is a great choice if you are planning to enter more English-speaking markets.