Up to 67% off

VPS hosting

Virtual Private Server Hosting for More Power and Control

Free real-time snapshot Free automatic weekly backups AI assistant
£  6.99 /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Virtual Private Server Hosting for More Power and Control

Trusted by over 3 million customers worldwide

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Choose the best VPS hosting solution

Payment terms

NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors

Have a project concept in mind? Our cutting-edge technology can turn it into reality. Enjoy top-notch performance with NVMe SSD storage and AMD EPYC processors, operating on globally spread HPE and DELL servers. The industry-standard KVM virtualisation platform guarantees complete control over hardware resources.
VPS hosting with AMD EPYC processors

300 Mb/s network

Experience lightning-fast network speed of 300 Mb/s through our fibre-connected infrastructure. This ensures superior uptime and faster loading times, making our virtual machine hosting plans ideal for gaming, streaming, and many more.
300 Mb/s network

Backups and snapshots

Your data remains secure with our automatic weekly backups. Planning significant changes? Easily generate a manual snapshot. Should an error occur, you can revert to the previous version within minutes.
Backups and snapshots
Review provider

We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and everything has been very stable.

Review provider
Review provider

Definitely the best hosting service I've used thus far. No gimmicks, perfectly supports my site.

Review provider
Review provider

Pretty well VPS, great support (live chat), nice dashboard, I can say it’s a great service, and I'll use it whenever I have the choice to choose for my clients.

Review provider

1-Click software installer for your virtual server

Check out all available VPS templates in our knowledge base.

Operating systems

Select a Linux-based operating system for your virtual server – we will install it automatically for your convenience.

Operating systems

Control panels and apps

Manage your virtual server with an easy-to-use control panel and set up your favourite applications with our pre-made templates effortlessly.

Control panels and apps
Operating systems of VPS services
Control panels and apps

Firewall and DDoS protection

Ensure security for your virtual machine with our Wanguard DDoS filtering and easily configurable firewall, preventing harmful traffic.
Get started
Firewall and DDoS protection

Ask Kodee

Our AI Assistant simplifies VPS management even further. Imagine having a knowledgeable companion, always ready to help you perform various tasks, whether installing WordPress or configuring firewall rules.
Ask Kodee

Browser terminal

No need for extra software installations to run shortcuts, modify files, or adjust VPS settings. Simply input your commands and execute them directly via the web-based terminal.
Browser terminal

Scalable VPS hosting

Start small and scale when you outgrow your plan. Whenever your projects demand more server resources, upgrading to a higher-tier VPS plan only takes a few clicks.
Scalable VPS hosting
Review provider

I purchased a VPS a while back and have never faced any downtime. The support team is fast and helpful as well

Review provider
Review provider

We have been using the virtual private server services from Hostinger for a few years now, and it has been very stable. The support team has been quite helpful over the years when we have needed guidance for improving our website experience and operation. We are very happy with the overall experience.

Review provider
Review provider

What stands out about Hostinger's process is that you can upgrade your VPS in your dashboard.

Review provider

Data centres all around the globe

With global data centres in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we can guarantee 99.9% uptime and faster content delivery.
Data centres all around the globe

Easy VPS management: Install software instantly

Our virtual private server solutions support various operating systems, control panels, and applications – simply choose one and install it in a few clicks.

ASP.NET

cPanel

DirectAdmin

Django

Docker

Forex

Ghost

Jitsi

Laravel

Linux

Magento

Moodle

n8n

Nextcloud

Node.js

Plesk

Portainer

Rails

Umbraco

30-day money-back guarantee

If you are not 100% satisfied, you can request a refund of your payment within a period of 30 days after your purchase. The process is seamless and risk-free. For more information, please check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Get started

VPS hosting FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our VPS Hosting plans.

What is a VPS? What is KVM? What are the KVM benefits?

Why choose VPS hosting? When is the right time to buy a VPS?

Are KVM-based virtual private servers safe?

Can I install custom software on my virtual server hosting?

How much does virtual server hosting cost? How do I choose the right VPS plan for my needs?

What are the CPU, RAM, inode, and disk limits of Hostinger plans?

How can I get started with VPS hosting on your platform?

What operating systems does Hostinger VPS hosting support?

Will I get any kind of assistance with VPS hosting?

What is the difference between VPS hosting and cloud hosting?