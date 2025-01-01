A virtual private server (VPS) virtualises an entire machine: its own kernel, network card, disk, and graphics adapter. It runs its own operating system and has its own dedicated resources, including CPU, RAM, storage, and bandwidth.

Hostinger offers self-managed VPS services with kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) technology. KVM is a full virtualisation solution that turns your VPS into a completely independent server. This gives you more resources, provides more isolation, and increases customisability. It is a perfect option for web professionals who need flexibility and power for their projects.

With KVM VPS hosting services, you’ll be in complete control – freely customise the OS, control panel, and software to match your needs. While you’re responsible for your virtual private servers, we will take care of physical servers to ensure speed, high uptime, and stability.

With our KVM hosting, you’ll also get cutting-edge HPE and DELL hardware, lightning-fast NVMe SSD storage, and the robust power of AMD EPYC processors. This winning combination ensures exceptional performance and responsiveness for your website or application.

