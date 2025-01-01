Up to 78% off web hosting + website builder

Best web hosting deals 2025

24/7 customer support Free Domain Registration Free website migration
£  2.59 /mo

+ months free

Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
Best web hosting deals {year}
Wordpress
Litespeed
Cloudflare

Pick your perfect plan

Payment terms

Biggest web hosting discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

With our special Black Friday and Cyber Monday hosting deals, you get the same premium web hosting services but at a much better price.

Premium web hosting

If you’re running a medium-traffic business site or a small eCommerce store, the Premium plan will be the right choice.
Get an AI-powered website builder or the Starter WooCommerce package, a free domain for the first year, a free email, weekly backups, and benefit from our massive Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals.
Claim Deal
Premium web hosting

Business web hosting

If you’re running a medium-traffic business site or a small eCommerce store, the Premium plan will be the right choice.
Get an AI-powered website builder or the Starter WooCommerce package, a free domain for the first year, a free email, weekly backups, and benefit from our massive Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals.
Claim Deal
Business web hosting

Cloud Startup

Now is your chance to claim the biggest discount on our Business hosting plan. It offers automated daily backups, 200 GB of NVMe storage space, and a global CDN for up to 40% faster loading times.
Being able to handle 4x more traffic than Premium, Business web hosting is designed for seasoned entrepreneurs and marketers. Its robust AI tools allow for faster web development, content creation, image generation, and more.
Claim Deal
Cloud Startup

Start smooth with a free domain

Our best web hosting deals for Black Friday include a free domain for a year and lifetime SSL certificates.

Grow your traffic

We believe that security comes first. Deliver a secure browsing experience and bring in more visitors with unlimited free SSL certificates.

Boost your online presence

Improve your brand credibility with a professional domain name, including the popular .com extension and industry-specific TLDs like .tech and .store.
Start smooth with a free domain

Limited Black Friday hosting deals & Cyber Monday offers

Kickstart your online journey for a fraction of the cost with the Black Friday hosting deals. Whether you're a first-time website owner, a seasoned online marketer, or an experienced web developer, you will find a web hosting plan that meets your needs for an unbeatable price. Don't miss out – we also offer Cyber Monday hosting deals. Both deals are available for a limited time only. Once they’re over, you will have to wait for another shot next year.
Claim Deal
Limited Black Friday hosting deals & Cyber Monday offers

Growing your website is easy and risk-free

Save big with Black Friday web hosting deals and experience our world-class services.

Fast and reliableOptimized for WordPressRound-the-clock support30-day money-back guarantee
Fast and reliableOptimized for WordPressRound-the-clock support30-day money-back guarantee

Fast and reliable

Speedy loading times help you retain visitors, keeping the door open for conversions. We offer a 99.9% uptime guarantee and provide unlimited bandwidth for maximum performance.

Fast and reliable

Black Friday web hosting deals FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our web hosting deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday.

How can I claim the Black Friday web hosting deals?

Is there any difference between promotional hosting and Hostinger's full-priced hosting services?

How are your web hosting prices so low?

For how long are Black Friday web hosting deals going to be available?

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday web hosting deals?

How does Hostinger web hosting work?

How do I get the managed WordPress hosting Black Friday deals?

Does Hostinger offer Black Friday VPS deals?

How can I set up an account with Hostinger?

Is technical knowledge required to use Hostinger's hosting products?

What kind of hosting should I choose for my projects?

How do I build a website with Hostinger?

Will I get Black Friday deals if I want to upgrade my current plan?

Do you have any customer support services?

Is it possible to run eCommerce websites with Hostinger?

Can I migrate my website to Hostinger?

How can I claim my free domain?

Can I use a domain name to create a domain-based email address?

Are there any additional fees at Hostinger?

Does Hostinger offer automated backups?

How do you ensure security?

Do you have enterprise solutions?