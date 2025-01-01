Buying a web hosting plan means renting space on a web server. The hosting company will store your website files and take care of the infrastructure needed to get your site online. In simple terms, acquiring a hosting package is a must to launch your website.

To ensure optimal performance, choose the best web hosting provider and a plan that aligns with your requirements. Hostinger offers web hosting plans that cater to both individual and commercial needs:

Shared hosting . A single server hosts multiple websites, allocating a specific set of resources and storage to each user. Shared server hosting is the most affordable choice, making it well-suited for beginners and bloggers.

. A single server hosts multiple websites, allocating a specific set of resources and storage to each user. Shared server hosting is the most affordable choice, making it well-suited for beginners and bloggers. WordPress hosting . Similar to shared hosting but with a focus on WordPress. Managed WordPress hosting packages offer various tools and features to enhance your speed, performance, and scalability.

. Similar to shared hosting but with a focus on WordPress. Managed WordPress hosting packages offer various tools and features to enhance your speed, performance, and scalability. VPS hosting . This web hosting service divides a physical server into multiple virtual machines, each backed with dedicated server resources. Virtual private server hosting is geared toward technically skilled users seeking greater power and flexibility.

. This web hosting service divides a physical server into multiple virtual machines, each backed with dedicated server resources. Virtual private server hosting is geared toward technically skilled users seeking greater power and flexibility. Cloud hosting. Here, your website operates across a network of virtual servers, minimising the risks of downtime and hardware malfunction. Cloud hosting is optimal for those who require consistent website availability and performance, such as freelance web developers with a large clientele.

To simplify the website development process, verify whether your selected web host provides a website builder or supports your preferred content management system (CMS) like WordPress, Drupal, or Joomla.

At Hostinger, you will get an easy-to-use and AI-powered website builder, a 1-click WordPress installer, and high-performing website hosting plans with a 99.9% uptime guarantee, all at an unbeatable price. Start small with shared web hosting and switch to cloud plans for faster performance, or opt for VPS hosting plans when you're looking for more control and power.

Still uncertain about which package to buy? Check out this comprehensive guide on how to choose a hosting plan.