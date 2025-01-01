Hostinger reviews
People from 40+ countries trust their websites to Hostinger. Here’s what they say about our web hosting service on Trustpilot, G2, and Google Business Profile review sites.
I'm in love with Hostinger
I'm in love with Hostinger, from an end user's perspective to an affiliate's perspective. They have amazing support, both live chat, email, and account manager. Never had any issues with hosting, and cloud hosting is extremely fast! I always recommend it to my clients. I've used several hosting providers, there was not one that was better than Hostinger in everything; control panel, support, prices, performance, etc. Again, I'm in love with Hostinger!
Great purchase and support team!
Great purchase and support team! I purchased a subscription and received a free domain along with a lot of help getting it up and going along with moving over my other domain.
Over 4 months and no issues at all.
I'm on a 'Premium Shared Hosting' plan. I've installed several websites and everything works just fine up to this point. Great customer service too 👌 Keep it up.
Hostinger the best
Hostinger hosting is the best hosting I have dealt with in two years. The servers are responsive and fast. A support team deserving of respect.
Fantastic service!
I have been with Hostinger for several years and I have always had the best performance in web hosting services. Great customer service, and affordable prices. Fantastic!
The customer success team rocks!
I registered the wrong web domain and needed to make some changes. I contacted the customer success team and gave them the required info and had my website changed to the correct domain name. Agne was the customer service rep. Once she connected, she had everything handled within 10 minutes. Fast and efficient! I couldn't have asked for better service.
Best affordable and quality hosting provider!
I was looking for an affordable but also a quality hosting provider. After comparing some reviews, I decided to choose hostinger. And without any regrets. Everything went well and above all very quickly. Very good website with very clear explanation about settings and migration of an existing website. Migration went perfectly and creating an extra website with domain (free offer) had an SSL issue, but this was solved very quick and very well by their professional and customer-friendly helpdesk employee who thinks along with you!! Helpdesk is also available 24/7 and they respond really quickly and are very service-oriented, never experienced before!! For me this is highly recommended for those looking for an affordable, high-quality, reliable hosting provider!!
Agnė from Hostinger solved my issue in…
Agnė from Hostinger solved my issue in a split moment, I wrongly bought Premium Shared Hosting - under first option web hosting. Asked Agnė what to do, and immediately offered me a refund. So went to get the WordPress Hosting with WordPress Starter package. This is exciting! Thanks for your help!
Awesome support
I had an issue with registering a free domain of my choice, and the team actually responded swiftly, and with a touch of care & sympathy. I was so impressed by their commitment to user satisfaction that I will be deploying my in-production web application with Hostinger, and might actually partner with you guys.
Best support ever!
I have tried several web hosting providers in the last 4 years and I have to admit that Hostinger is by far the best in terms of speed, pricing, and most of all their support. As a web designer, it's important to have prompt support since I host my clients' websites on Hostinger. It's been almost two years with them now and I couldn't be more satisfied. I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants to start a web design business or just build a website for themselves.
Easy to use platform, friendly support, inexpensive hosting service
I was looking for a reliable and inexpensive hosting service. I found Hostinger. After I read positive reviews, I contacted their customer support. Their support team was very helpful and quick to answer all my questions and concerns. I admit that I also found their UI very user-friendly, making it very easy to do things on my own without the need of a support rep. I definitely recommend.
Hostinger - 100% recommended
I've been working with the Premium Hosting Plan of Hostinger for a year and they provide me with all the elements I need to manage my websites and my databases with optimal results. 1-click installation, unlimited SSD disk space, and easy SSL certificate installations. Also, they offer an amazing and fast help service in which their main focus is to solve your problems as accurately and quickly as they can. Without a doubt, I recommend Hostinger as a hosting provider.
A satisfied design professional
I'm a designer that needs reliable web hosting services. Hostinger is just phenomenal in terms of quality and customer service. Besides, the user interface is among the best. Intuitive and easy to use. Unlike other bigger sharks out there who only care about jacking you for more money after the first year.
On behalf of my entities, I would like to thank you, Hostinger, for your amazing support, especially when upgrading our shared web hosting plan. Looking forward to getting a stunning offer from Hostinger for a cutting-edge Cloud Hosting Plan!
Wonderful experience with Hostinger so far
Wonderful experience with Hostinger so far, and I am only 3 months into my 4-year journey with them. Wonderful success team 24/7. Hostinger to the world 😍
The best hosting provider company that…
The best hosting provider company that can provide the best service and support of web hosting and many more. I personally like your service and recommend others to take services from Hostinger.com.
Outstandingly brilliant customer service
Excellent customer service, went above and beyond what was expected of them! Even going as far as to quite possibly crediting my previous year-old purchases, something that no other hosting provider would even dare to touch. A massive shoutout to my customer support representative Neringa for making it possible. 10/5
