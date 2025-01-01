A server is basically a physical machine or a computer that stores website files. When you buy a hosting service, you essentially rent space in a server to host your site.

Now, you can rent the whole physical machine exclusively for your site. It’s called a dedicated server. However, it’s super expensive, and you need advanced technical knowledge to manage the server.

An easier and more affordable solution is to host multiple websites in one server, which is called shared hosting. Here, server maintenance is handled by the hosting provider, and you’ll get a control panel to manage your account easily.

But there’s also a downside to this: since you’re sharing server resources with other users, any issues experienced by other sites can directly affect your website too.

If you want to get the power of a dedicated server and the ease of use of shared hosting, a managed cloud hosting solution is the perfect choice. It gives you a lot more server resources and power than shared hosting, while still providing an intuitive control panel.