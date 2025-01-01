Managed Hosting for WordPress

WordPress is the most widely used content management system (CMS), powering over 40% of all websites. It enables millions of creators to build all kinds of websites – blogs, portfolios, resumes, forums, publications, and eCommerce sites.

As free and open-source software, you can install it on any web hosting service and modify WordPress websites to your liking

WordPress is famous for its easy-to-use interface, themes, and plugins – you don’t need technical knowledge to handle most aspects of your website, from content management to web design. In short, you can create a fully functional site with WordPress without any coding.

Want to know more? Read our in-depth tutorial explaining what WordPress is and how it works.