Hosting for WordPress
Managed Hosting for WordPress built for speed
+ months free
Choose the best managed Hosting for WordPress plan
Officially recommended by WordPress.org, our hosting services offer top-notch performance, AI tools, 24/7 support, and more.
For 48-month term
+ months free
For 48-month term
+ months free
For 48-month term
+ months free
If the customer comes to us, they usually want us to give them the best solution. When that happens, 99% of the time, we build a WordPress site for them on Hostinger.Read the full story
Hostinger has been super reliable. We’ve pulled big sales off of the back of the website, and consistent reliability has been key. It helped us put a lot of traffic through the site. I don’t think there’s ever been downtime.Read the full story
We saw immediate security improvements after moving to Hostinger, which convinced us to migrate all of our clients.Read the full story
Unbeatable Site Performance
Speed test results of our Hostinger US test site came back with a worldwide average of a blazing fast 143 ms, which ranks them as one of our A+ top tier hosts!
If you have a small business website, an online store, or a growing blog, your website can easily handle sudden traffic spikes.
The average loading time of my fully-fledged landing page was a phenomenal 1.56s, and uptime over a few months of testing was upwards of 99.99%, exactly as promised.
Managed Hosting for WordPress
I've been a web developer for 20 years. I trust Hostinger to host my clients' websites. It's so easy to set up and deploy websites on their control panel.
Never had an issue, the dashboard is top-notch. I use Hostinger for my digital marketing agency, with 100+ clients hosted on their servers.
Advanced Security Features
Hostinger proved itself a reliable web hosting service. In fact, our test site didn't go down once during the 14-day observation period.
Plans include SSL certificates and all servers have an advanced security module to protect your data.
With DDoS protection, auto-updates, automatic website backups, and other security measures, you can rest assured that your website is secured.
Publish Content Faster With WordPress AI Tools
WordPress made easy
The panel is very intuitive. Installing WordPress is very simple, as well as creating subdomains, managing files, and activating SSL.
I can manage all the things I need from just one place, and how easy it's to configure everything. I moved all my websites to Hostinger.
World-Class Support Team
They are the best when it comes to ease of use and definitely the best immediate support you receive compared to others.
Hostinger has been the best web hosting provider I've used. What sets it apart is its exceptional customer support.
Free WordPress website migration
Empowering the WordPress Community
All-Inclusive WordPress Website Hosting
One web hosting account, limitless capabilities.
Free SSL
Hosting multiple sites? Secure them all with unlimited free SSL certificates.
Business Email Address
Create up to 100 professional email accounts at no extra cost.
WP-CLI and SSH
Manage your website like a pro with WP-CLI, SSH, and SFTP.
Access management
Easily manage user access and streamline client collaboration.
Content delivery network
Boost your website's speed by up to 40% with Hostinger CDN.
99.9% uptime guarantee
Enjoy uninterrupted WordPress performance – Hostinger guarantees 99.9% uptime.