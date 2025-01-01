Hostinger coupon codes and promotions

Jackpot! You’ve just discovered our latest coupon codes and deals.

£  2.46 /mo

+ months free

Check discounted prices
30-day money-back guarantee
Hostinger coupon codes and promotions

Special discounts for web hosting

Looking to start a blog, personal website, or eCommerce website? Thanks to Hostinger web hosting coupon, you can get a hosting plan today for a fraction of its regular price. For your convenience, you won’t even have to insert the coupon code - it is applied automatically.
Build your online presence with a guarantee of 99.9% uptime and 24/7 customer support.
Get started
Special discounts for web hosting
Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Pick your perfect plan

Coupon code 'COUPONSPAGE' applied successfully.
Payment terms

How to redeem Hostinger coupons

Follow these 3 simple steps to use the Hostinger codes and coupons.

Choose your plan with coupon applied

Choose your plan with coupon applied

Claim your Hostinger promo code by clicking on your chosen plan in the table above and going to the checkout page.

Go through the checkout process

Go through the checkout process

Fill in the payment details and complete the transaction to reach the members area.

Enjoy your web hosting

Enjoy your web hosting

This is where your journey begins. Choose your website creation tool or upload an existing site.

30-day money-back guarantee

If you are not 100% satisfied, you can request a refund of your payment within a period of 30 days after your purchase. The process is seamless and risk-free. For more information, please check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Get started

Hostinger coupon codes FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about the discount codes for our yearly hosting plans.

How many web hosting discount codes are currently available?

Does Hostinger offer web hosting coupons for existing customers?

What kind of savings can I get with Hostinger discount codes?

Which web hosting services do you offer discounts for?

Can I use more than one coupon at one time?

Does Hostinger have frequent sales and deals?