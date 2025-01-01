cPanel hosting for simple website management
Reliable hosting plans designed to easily manage and boost website performance.
Choose the best cPanel web hosting plan
cPanel Hosting Silver
£ 7.99SAVE 63%
£ 2.99 /mo
For 48-month term
Renews at £4.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
50 websites
30 GB SSD storage
1 TB bandwidth
Unlimited MySQL databases
Unlimited FTP users
1-Click auto installer
Cloudflare DDoS protection
Cloud SMTP delivery
Automatic backups
SSH access
Free SSL
24/7 customer support
cPanel Hosting Gold
£ 10.99SAVE 73%
£ 2.99 /mo
For 48-month term
Renews at £6.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
100 websites
50 GB SSD storage
1 TB bandwidth
Unlimited MySQL databases
Unlimited FTP users
1-Click auto installer
Cloudflare DDoS protection
Cloud SMTP delivery
Automatic backups
SSH access
Free SSL
24/7 customer support
What is cPanel hosting?
The cPanel hosting service is essentially a Linux web hosting with cPanel installed. It is reliable, easy to use, and comes with everything you need to manage your website smoothly. Its user-friendly interface and the wide range of features for handling website files, MySQL, data tracking, stats, and other advanced aspects are what make cPanel one of the most popular control panels in the world.
Fast and adaptable
All cPanel hosting packages are integrated with the LiteSpeed Web Cache Manager. It curtails page load times to a considerable extent and ensures automatic management of your cache. You are able to fast-track and optimize your website with respect to traffic and speed, thereby powering up your online presence.
Secure and reliable
Our Linux-based cPanel hosting comes with advanced security features, including Cloudlinux CageFS to keep your environment private and safe, Imunify360 to protect your website from malware and attacks, and Jetbackup to carry out regular backups of your site.
Easy hosting management
To make website management even easier, cPanel web hosting plans come with the Softaculous Apps Installer, a 1-click installation solution for the majority of popular web applications, such as phpBB, Joomla, WordPress, and many others.
Hostinger cPanel hosting FAQ
Find answers to frequently asked questions about Hostinger cPanel hosting: