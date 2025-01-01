Wedding website templates

Celebrate your love with a stunning wedding website design.

Free domain 24/7 customer support 30-day money-back guarantee
Explore the templates
Website templates
Choose your category
All templatesPopular templatesBlank templatesLanding page
FashionPhotographyPortfolioResumeWedding
TechnologyEntertainmentMarketingEventEducation
eCommerceTravelHealth & BeautyInterior designConstruction
Non profitRestaurantBusinessBlogReal estate
ModernSimpleCreative
All templatesPopular templatesBlank templatesLanding pageFashionPhotographyPortfolioResumeWeddingTechnologyEntertainmentMarketingEventEducationeCommerceTravelHealth & BeautyInterior designConstructionNon profitRestaurantBusinessBlogReal estateModernSimpleCreative
Or use the power of AI to create a website tailored specifically for you
Try AI Website Builder

Choose your favourite wedding template

Mica

Mica

Kenzie

Kenzie

Festus

Festus

Dante

Dante

Start creating your website today with Hostinger Website Builder Templates.