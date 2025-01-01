Are .ai domains worth it?

.ai domain names are the popular choices for artificial intelligence businesses and startups. That’s because AI has become an essential part of many industries, from automatic recommendations in eCommerce websites to smart farming, and will be even more advanced in the future.

If you have a tech startup or are excited about the rapid growth of AI, there’s no better way to show off your innovative and futuristic ideas than through registering a .ai domain.

Since .ai domain is relatively new, its availability is higher, meaning you can buy a perfect extension for your business – and you don’t need to be in Anguilla to get them, either.