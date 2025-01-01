Boost your app downloads with a .app domain
Create an eye-catching website to promote your .app.
Secure the perfect home for your app
Valued at hundreds of billions of dollars, the app market is showing zero hints of slowing down. .app is the ultimate domain extension to promote your creation on the internet and set yourself apart from the competition.
Join thousands of app developers and startups who have created success using a .app top-level domain.
Why register a .app domain?
It’s all in the name. Short and straightforward, a .app address lets you show your innovation to the world wide web. Use your website to demonstrate your service, share security updates, and connect with your community.
Moreover, .app comes with a built-in web security feature. It is included in the HSTS preload list, so it automatically enables the HTTPS protocol in sites that have an SSL certificate.
.app domain FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about .app domain names.