Start your business in Belgium with a .be domain
£ 8.99SAVE 22%£ 6.99 /year
Enter the Belgian market confidently – a .be domain makes your website address more trustworthy and recognizable.
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Boost your online visibility with a .be domain
.be domains immediately associate your website with Belgium, enhancing trust and local recognition.
A .be domain can improve your local search ranking and visibility. Secure yours today and stand out in the Belgian market.
Be successful with .be domains
Belgians prefer local services and products. A .be domain gives you a competitive edge and is available for anyone to register.
.be domains are short, catchy, and often more available than .com. Get yours before competitors do.
Don’t have a brand name yet? A .be domain is short and catchy, ideal for creating memorable website addresses.