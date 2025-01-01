Why choose a .biz domain extension?

Derived from the word “business”, .biz is the domain extension every business needs – from around-the-corner coffee shops to fast-growing startups. It also works well for anyone looking to gather a group of like-minded entrepreneurs together.

Depending on your niche, there are plenty of domain hacks to play around with, too. Think food.biz for restaurant owners and show.biz that suit entertainment agencies.