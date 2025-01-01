Catch your audience’s attention with a .ch domain
£ 8.99SAVE 22%£ 6.99 /year
The perfect domain to laun.ch your website.
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
.ch lets you be creative
Initially intended as Switzerland’s country-code top-level domain, the .ch extension has grown beyond its original purpose. Today, many people use .ch for domain hacks using English and German terms that end in “ch” – like lun.ch, pea.ch, and tcrn.ch for the company TechCrunch.
Become a .ch domain owner and establish your online presence today.
Why register a .ch domain name?
Registering a creative .ch domain name can impress your target audience and make your website stand out. Plus, its market is less competitive than popular TLDs like .com, so you’re more likely to find a catchy name.
Furthermore, you don’t need to be a Swiss resident to own a .ch web address.
.ch domain FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about .ch domain names.