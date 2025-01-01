Register a .eu domain to establish your European presence
With .eu domains, online organizations are ready to reach one of the biggest markets in the world.
Attract EU citizens with .eu websites
Is Europe your target market? Register a .eu extension and promote your business to 400+ million European Union (EU) residents, one of the largest markets worldwide.
Reserved for EU-based sites, .eu extensions help you achieve two goals at once. It strengthens your European identity and expands your audience beyond your nation's border.
Is registering .eu domains a good idea?
There are over 3.6 million .eu domain names registered, making them a credible and well-known domain in the EU market. As they're exclusive for organizations and residents of EU member states, it shows the world that your business is a legal entity based in this region, complying with its trade policies.
Plan to reach multiple countries across Europe? A .eu TLD is perfect for you. It supports all 24 official European Union languages, including the non-Latin ones.
.eu domain FAQs
