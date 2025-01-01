Before hosting a CS2 server, you need to generate a Game Server Login Token (GSLT) by accessing the Steam Game Server Account Management page.

Sign up or log in to your Steam account, then create a new game server account. After that, enter 730 as the App ID for Counter-Strike, name your server, and click Create. When your new token appears, store it safely – you’ll need it for configuring the CS2 server settings later.

Here’s how to create a CS2 server with Hostinger:

Purchase one of our Counter-Strike server hosting plans. Once you’ve gained access to hPanel, navigate to VPS, find your new plan, and click Setup. Enter your server name, choose a server location, and set up the root password. Head to the Panel Access tab, click the Login URL, and enter your login credentials. When the Game Panel opens, select Create Instance and choose Counter-Strike 2 from the dropdown menu. Click Create to set up your CS2 instance, where your server files and configurations will be stored.

After creating a CS2 instance, configure your own private server directly from the Game Panel:

Click your server instance and select Manage. Go to Configuration → CS2 Server Settings, and enter your GSLT in the relevant field. Customize the game settings based on your preferences, including the game type, map name, and maximum number of players. After everything looks good, head to Status → Start. If you find the Could not complete action error, don’t panic. Click OK and wait as the Game Panel downloads the necessary files.

By now, your CS2 server is up and running. Next, invite your friends to play using the community server browser or the game’s console.