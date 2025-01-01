DirectAdmin VPS hosting

DirectAdmin is a Linux-based web hosting control panel owned by JBMC Software. Its user-friendly interface makes VPS management easier for both beginners and advanced users.

Most importantly, DirectAdmin is a lightweight panel – it consumes fewer resources than other major control panels. Combined with our fibre-connected data centers and high-speed NVMe storage, your site will run much faster.

The web hosting control panel also has three user access levels – administrator, reseller, and user. This makes DirectAdmin excellent for business owners and agencies that manage multiple client websites.