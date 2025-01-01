Enshrouded Server Hosting

Enshrouded hosting is a VPS hosting service optimised for the game. It comes with the Game Panel that enables you to install an Enshrouded game server in just a few clicks.

Thanks to full root access to your game server, you can customise it as much as you want. Install mods, change day cycles, make your enemies stronger or weaker, and add more players.

On top of this, Hostinger offers advanced performance and security features to enable you to truly enjoy the game. Enjoy a fibre-connected 300 Mb/s infrastructure, AMD EPYC processors, and NVMe SSD storage for excellent performance. Rest assured that your game server is secured with our malware scanner, built-in firewall, traffic filter, and a dedicated IP address.

If you want to try other games, our VPS hosting also supports over 100 game servers, including Minecraft, ARK: Survival Evolved, Counter-Strike, and Palworld.