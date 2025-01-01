Ruby on Rails is a popular web application framework written in the Ruby programming language. It's designed to help developers build websites and web applications by simplifying common repetitive tasks.

Ruby on Rails hosting, also known as RoR hosting, is a specialised VPS hosting service optimised for running applications built with this framework. Rails VPS hosting ensures that the server is compatible with the Ruby programming language and the Rails framework. In addition, many Rails hosting providers offer tools and services to simplify the deployment of Rails projects.

For example, Hostinger’s VPS plans allow you to set up Ubuntu 22.04 64bit with Rails/OpenLiteSpeed in one click. Each package also offers a browser terminal and AI Assistant.